Bhumi Pednekar is now the face of 10 brands including the likes of global cosmetic and women’s hygiene companies! She has now been signed on by the legacy brand Dettol to be the face of their women’s soap to promote the importance of hygiene!

Bhumi Pednekar to endorse Dettol’s women’s soap

A trade source reveals, “Bhumi has become one of the most trusted faces in India today, given her powerful performance in credible movies as well as her selfless work towards educating people about climate change. She is the most woke celebrity of our times and this is why brands, that are wanting to speak to today’s generation with campaigns that resonate with the youth of today, have all flocked to Bhumi.”

As a brand ambassador, Bhumi aligns with brands that have a reduced carbon footprint, that has been the tool of people’s voice in India or with brands that have effectively contributed to society. Dettol has now signed her for two years!

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.

