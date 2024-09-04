Dalljiet Kaur, who got married with much grandeur in India in March 2023 to Kenya-based Indian businessman Nikhil Patel, has been undergoing a rather strenuous divorce with him. The actress relocated to India in January this year and has been accusing her husband of an extra-marital affair. Now, on social media, the popular television actress has revealed that she confronted the other woman in the life of her ex-husband Nikhil Patel, Safeena Nazar.

In an Instagram Live session, Dalljiet Kaur was heard saying, "I have two questions in mind. The first is, if he was already happy doing all that he is doing today, why did he marry me? Maybe, he would not have gotten this sort of publicity then." She went on to speak about the famous adage about a woman being an enemy in another woman’s life as she added, "Second, jo log bolte hai na ke ek ladki hi ladki ki zindagi barbaad karti hai, sahi bolte hai (When people say that a woman is responsible for the destruction of another woman’s life, they are right). I am not blaming her, I think I will blame her.”

She also went on to continue, “Jab husband wife ke beech koi problems chal rahi ho tab toh anyway wo log ek dusre ke bare mein kuch acha nahi kahenge, aise mein kisi third insan ko wo void complete nahin karni chahiye (When a husband and wife are dealing with their issues, they would obviously not be saying good things about each other but that doesn’t mean a third person gets a chance to fill that void and they shouldn’t do it either). It is morally wrong."

In the same interaction, referring to Safeena Nazar, she shared details about her to her social media fans and followers as she stated, “Aap khud shaadi shuda ho, pati hai, 2 bachhe hai aur kisi aur ke pati ka void fill kar rahe ho (you are a married woman with two kids and you want to fill the void of someone else’s husband)? Why? I will have this question in my heart all my life. I do not think that she needed to do whatever she is doing. Kya pata, hoga unka koi reason shayad (Who knows, she might have a reason).”

For the unversed, best known for her performance in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot in 2009, and the couple have a son named Jaydon. They separated in 2015, after which she married Nikhil Patel in 2023. Currently her divorce case is being heard in a Kenyan court and the actress has also stated that she will be returning to her television career soon.

