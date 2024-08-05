comscore
Dalljiet Kaur confirms lodging FIR against NRI husband Nikhil Patel amid cheating allegations, says, "I am heard and safe"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dalljiet Kaur confirms lodging FIR against NRI husband Nikhil Patel amid cheating allegations, says, “I am heard and safe”

en Bollywood News Dalljiet Kaur confirms lodging FIR against NRI husband Nikhil Patel amid cheating allegations, says, “I am heard and safe”

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur narrates her experience of filing an FIR, thanks Mumbai police for their support.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur has confirmed lodging an FIR against her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, amid allegations of cheating. In a detailed Instagram post, Dalljiet shared her recent experience of filing the FIR, expressing her gratitude towards Mumbai Police for their prompt and empathetic response. She stated, “Thank you so much Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Paraska for being so amazing. Thank you AGRIPADA Police Station for being so efficient and kind. Your prompt response helped me gain confidence that I am heard and safe.”

Dalljiet Kaur confirms lodging FIR against NRI husband Nikhil Patel amid cheating allegations, says, “I am heard and safe”

Dalljiet's social media posts and legal threats
Dalljiet has been insinuating through her social media posts that her estranged husband had cheated on her. These posts led to Nikhil threatening legal action, calling her posts 'cheap.' Despite these threats, Dalljiet went ahead and filed the FIR, detailing her experience and thanking various police officials for their assistance and professionalism. She wrote, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Sir heard me with patience. And in no time Senior Inspector of Agripada Police Station, Yogendra Pache Sir, heard the entire matter in detail.”

Mumbai police's support
In her Instagram post, Dalljiet described the process as calming and efficient. She highlighted how the police officers made her and her father feel safe and comfortable during the filing process. “I couldn’t believe we were being served with water to calm me down and we instantly felt very safe to speak the truth. Sir made me and my father very comfortable as he could see I was shaken with whatever was happening,” she wrote. “Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke sir then carried the whole FIR with so much patience and empathy. There was Lady constable who sat throughout my filing making sure she was present in the room throughout the filing.”

Nikhil Patel's response
Nikhil Patel, a Kenya-based businessman, recently arrived in Mumbai following Dalljiet’s accusations. He had previously sent her a legal notice and threatened to donate her belongings to charity if she did not collect them from his home in Kenya. Nikhil was recently seen at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend, Safeena Nazar, further fueling speculation about the state of his marriage with Dalljiet.

Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against husband Nikhil Patel for cruelty and breach of trust

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

