Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha to start shooting in April (ALL deets out)

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are coming back to entertain us with Dabangg 3 and we can’t wait to tell you all the key details associated with the film. While Salman is set to dazzle us with his titular Chulbul Pandey avatar, Sonakshi will be his Rajjo. The unit starts shooting for the first schedule from April first week onwards and it will be set in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Later, they will have to shoot portions in Wai and Mumbai. There is also a song planned in Jaipur with the leads but it has not been finalised as of now. The romantic number will be choreographed by Prabhudheva.

First two parts of this film have been hits and hence there is pressure on the makers to recreate this magic on the box office again. Salman’s last film was also a sequel (Race 3) but it did not do well, trade wise. So, there is a lot mounting on this flick. Currently, Salman is finishing off Bharat with Katrina Kaif which again is an ambitious film in his career as it spreads across decades and traces the journey of its lead actor played by Khan along with the nation. It has Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Apart from his films, Salman is currently in the news with regard to the show he is producing: The Kapil Sharma Show. It is touted that he is getting a lot of pressure from the masses to take some tough decisions after Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statements regarding Pulwama terror attack.

