A few days after objections were made against Salman Khan‘s song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ in Dabangg 3, the makers have decided to voluntarily edit out that portion. The said scenes in the song showed some sadhus grooving to the music of the title track.

“Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’,” the note read which was shared on Wednesday by Salman Khan Films’ Twitter handle.

On November 29, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, the Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of a religious organization, had sought the removal of the sequence and sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It stated that the song hurts religious sentiments.

Directed by Prabhudeva, produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep. The film is slated to hit big screens on December 20, 2019.

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection