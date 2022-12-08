Rohit Shetty is a rare commercial director who has carved a niche both in the action space as well in comedy. While his films like Golmaal, All The Best, and Bol Bachchan have a fan following for being a laugh-a-minute riot, his cop universe films like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, too, have a crazy admiration club. Singham, especially, has become a cult film. In fact, Ajay Devgn as Singham made cameo appearances in Simmba and Sooryavanshi and it added to the hype considerably. As a result, when it was announced last week that Rohit Shetty will be shooting Singham’s third part next, it led to jubilation.

Current Laga Re song launch: Rohit Shetty confirms Deepika Padukone to feature in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again

Today, at the launch of the song ‘Current Laga Re’ from his upcoming film Cirkus, Rohit Shetty made one of the biggest announcements of the year. The song features Deepika Padukone and a journalist asked him if Rohit Shetty will collaborate with Deepika again after Chennai Express. After this question was asked, Ranveer Singh, the lead actor of Cirkus who was also present on the stage, broke into laughter. He then pretended he didn’t know anything.

Rohit Shetty then revealed, “Everyone knows that my next film is Singham Again, belonging to the cop universe. Every time, I am asked ‘Lady Singham kab aayegi?’. Toh Singham Again mein Lady Singham aayegi.” He said this and pointed at Deepika Padukone. The actress posed dramatically and then hugged Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty added, “She’s my lady cop from the cop universe. So we’ll be working together as early as next year.”

Ranveer Singh then, in his trademark style, sang the Singham title track. Deepika Padukone joined the fun; she wore sunglasses and walked in a dramatic fashion as Ranveer continued to sing. Needless to say, it was one of the most memorable moments of the event and also of the year!

And that’s not all. Rohit Shetty joked that he had to edit one character and hence, they have removed Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh. Ranveer got into Simmba mode and said “Mere bina picture banegi nahin.” To which Rohit replied, “Woh toh hai. Tu aloo hai. Tu har jagah aa jaata hai!”

