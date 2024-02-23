Crew – Risk It, Fake It, Steal It, will bring together the three actresses together for the first time and it also co-stars Diljit Dosanjh in a key role.

After unveiling the character posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as the ladies gear up to share screen space for the first time, the makers of the highly-anticipated Crew have now opened up about their teaser launch. In the recently released set of posers, they have revealed that they would be unveiling the teaser of the upcoming family entertainer on Saturday, February 24.

Crew: Teaser of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer to be unveiled on February 24, reveals new poster

It is being said that the teaser will be a tantalizing preview of the crazy flight adventure that awaits audiences. As for the recently released posters, it showcases the three air hostesses, played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, exuding a perfect blend of sexy, classy, sassy, and downright badass vibes too. Showcasing traditional Indian girl vibes, the first poster features the three actresses in a similar saree and hairdo, which represents their character of air hostesses, and the caption read, “Our #Crew is ready to take off, are you?”

In another photo, they are seen exuding diva vibes as they showcase their sultry mode and are decked up in western low-neck, thigh-high slit, party wear ensemble, and it has been captioned adding, “Clear the runway, the hottest #Crew is on its way!” While the actresses seem to be doing a usual job, their alluring yet mischievous expressions are an indication that there is more to it than just being a part of an airline staff.

With the teaser ready for take-off, the countdown to the Crew experience begins. Buckle up and fasten your seat belts for a wild adventure in the skies as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon invite you to join them on this crazy flight.

Crew is shot across diverse locations in India, and primarily in Mumbai. Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network will be joining forces to bring this much-awaited project to the big screen. Helmed by the talented director Rajesh A Krishnan, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

