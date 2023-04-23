While the public legal rift remains in the news, the court has reportedly ordered both of them to sort this amicably by sitting down and discussing all the issues.

Court orders Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife to amicably part ways; Aaliya says, “I’ve applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss where we stand”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family issues remain in the headlines. The actor and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been making headlines after Aaliya claimed that she had been allegedly abused. In another incident, she had claimed she was being harassed at Nawazuddin’s house after his mother filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. While the public legal rift remains in the news, the court has reportedly ordered both of them to sort this amicably by sitting down and discussing all the issues.

Court orders Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife to amicably part ways; Aaliya says, “I’ve applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss where we stand”

“The court ordered Nawaz to clear all our issues. It put a condition on him that he has to take care of everything in Dubai and the children shouldn’t face any problems. He worked on those court orders and that’s why I’ve come to Dubai with the kids," Aaliya told E-Times.

Aaliya further said that Dubai is financially expensive and living there isn’t easy. She said, “Living in Dubai isn’t easy as there are many financial issues amidst other things. But the court gave a very good decision that Nawaz has to fulfill all his duties and make sure we’re staying in a good condition. He has finally solved all those issues. The court has also left the decision up to the kids – they can stay wherever they want to, in Dubai or India. But first, they should finish their studies in Dubai.”

She further said that the kids are going to live in Dubai for three months and then decide where to settle down. When asked about the current situation with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she revealed, “I’ve applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss where we stand since that’s what the court has told us. They’ve asked us to settle things out of court. But Nawaz is travelling at the moment. Once he’s back only then we will sit and resolve our issues and part ways amicably because that’s what the court has told us.”

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra to release in theatres on May 12

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.