Bollywood actress Kajol has been making waves lately with her social media presence. With over 10 million followers on Instagram alone, Kajol has become an influencer in her own right. She regularly shares her thoughts on social issues, promotes various causes close to her heart, and interacts with her fans through live sessions and Q&A sessions. Speaking of her latest post, she seems to be miffed with someone.

Kajol’s cryptic note hints at unnamed naysayers and their cowardice: check out Insta post

However, it is not yet clear what specifically prompted Kajol's post. Coming back to her Instagram stories, on Saturday evening, she wrote two notes. Her note hinted at some naysayers and addressed the “cowardness” they harbour in them. She wrote, “Truth of the day…Both genders have their own set of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness. #ThisHitHome.”

In the next story, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress quoted Rumi, which read, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 48-year-old actress was last seen in Salaam Venky. The slice-of-life drama film, directed by Revathi, also featured Vishal Jethwa in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around a real-life account of a mother who goes to great lengths to ensure that her son, who has been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, enjoys his life to the fullest.

She has a bunch of projects in her kitty, including the Hindi adaptation of the popular American series The Good Wife.

