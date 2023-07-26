A Mumbai court on Tuesday dismissed the extortion charge against lyricist Javed Akhtar which was filed by Kangana Ranaut. The case revolves around her public dispute with Hrithik Roshan. According to her plea, she alleged that Akhtar had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house in March 2016, and demanded an apology from her to Hrithik Roshan.

Mumbai court drops extortion charge against Javed Akhtar filed by Kangana Ranaut

"Asking a person to give a written apology will not come under the definition of valuable security....because no legal right is created, extended, transferred, restricted, extinguished or released," a Magistrate court said in Mumbai, as reported by India Today.

"However, the accused, with a malafide intention and ulterior motive, called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel at his house in Juhu in the month of March 2016 and criminally intimidated and threatened the complainant (Kangana Ranaut) as well as forced her to tender a written apology to the co-star thereby forcefully seeking to create a document (valuable security) in favour of her co-star," the plea alleged.

It began when Ranaut allegedly made certain defamatory remarks against Akhtar in an interview after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on July 14, 2020. Following this, Akhtar filed a defamation case against her in 2020. After this, Ranaut filed the present complaint against Akhtar claiming that she was asked to apologise to Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut had sought the complaint under Sections 383, 384, 387, 503, 506, 509, 44, 30 of the IPC. However, it was issued under sections 506 and 509.

