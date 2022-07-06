Content Engineers, the new-age content studio founded by Saurabh Varma and Utpaal Acharya, has teamed up with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment (RSE) and Triyambh Entertainment and Media (TEAM) to create wholesome entertainers. The collaboration looks to invigorate sitcoms as a genre that has been popular globally through the years but is still at a very nascent stage in India despite their record of repeat-viewing.

Content Engineers collaborates with Rohan Sippy and Pankaj Sudheer Mishra to bring back The SitCom

Looking forward to the collaboration, veteran filmmaker Rohan Sippy says “I think sitcoms haven’t been adequately represented on OTT, especially when it comes to Indian content. The potpourri of diverse genres makes for interesting viewing, but sometimes, I as an audience, crave good light-hearted content, rooted in our country and culture, that can resonate with audiences worldwide. This association is a step in that direction.”

Pankaj Sudheer Mishra, who has spent most of his work life practicing the form of comedy and light-hearted entertainment content, quotes a renowned doctor, “If laughter cannot solve your problems, it will definitely dissolve your problems.” He continues by saying “together with Content Engineers and Rohan Sippy our endeavor is to create a wholesome, family entertainer that will certainly tickle the funny bone of our viewers.”

“The recent growth in content has opened a world of opportunities for disruptive content. We are exploring different genres as content creators. While as Content Engineers, we recently announced a biopic; through this association, we want to bring back the era of sitcoms like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi or Dekh Bhai Dekh. Of course, the content would be set in today’s world and will cater to youth and family audiences.” asserts filmmaker Saurabh Varma, Chief Creative Officer, Content Engineers.

Utpaal Acharya, the CEO of Content Engineers, admits that they have found perfect partners in Rohan Sippy and TEAM, “Rohan has proved his mettle time and again with some fine work in both the formats (Feature film and series). We are glad to have found synergy with him and TEAM. The first production is already underway, to be announced soon.” he says

Content Engineers is a new-age production house that is creating several films and web series that intend to connect the world with grass-rooted Indian stories. The studio has signed the best talent from all across the industry to create heart-warming content for the whole family. The CE team led by Saurabh Varma and Utpaal Acharya consist of Industry veterans who have marketed, distributed or released more than 2000 films in almost all languages of India.

Ramesh Sippy Entertainment (RSE) is one of the leading Production Houses in Mumbai. Operational for nearly two decades, RSE has worked with the top talent in the country and churned out entertainers like Dum Maaro Dum, Chandni Chowk to China, Taxi No.9211, Bluffmaster!, and Kuch Naa Kaho, among others. RSE has recently produced series for leading OTT platforms - ‘Aranyak’, a cop mystery drama for Netflix, ‘Side- Hero’, a comedy for Eros Now, and 'Wakaalat From Home', a comedy for Amazon Prime.

The third partner, TEAM, is driven by two seasoned industry experts, Bharat Kukreti and Pankaj Sudheer Mishra who have played a pivotal role in the comedy arena in the entertainment world. Between them, they have creatively led some popular and iconic shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Ladies Special’, ‘Sandwiched Forever’, ‘Nautanki – The Comedy Theatre’ ‘Comedy Circus’, and many more.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.