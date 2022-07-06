Korean-American rapper Jessi has officially left P NATION after 3 years. Jessi was the first artist who signed to the label, which is headed by musician Psy, in early-2019, followed by DAWN and HyunA.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on July 6, the agency released an official statement announcing her exit from the label. “Hello. This is P NATION. First of all, we express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent much love and interest to Jessi. We inform you that our exclusive contract with Jessi recently expired,” the statement began.

The statement continued, “Being with P NATION since the beginning until now as P NATION’s first artist, Jessi has secured her position as an artist who is loved by more fans through her warm passion and endless efforts. That process and her achievements became positive and enjoyable sources of motivation for every member of P NATION.”

“We will continue to cheer on Jessi’s future path as an artist, and we will continuously support her diverse activities. We thank the many fans who cherish Jessi, and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support. Thank you,” the agency concluded.

On the work front, Jessi recently released her single ‘Zoom’ which is breaking the internet.

