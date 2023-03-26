Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens yet another love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday; says, “I know your love for me is never ending”

Readers are likely already aware that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently arrested for extortion of 200 crore rupees. The actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was allegedly involved with the conman, was also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate to learn more about her involvement in the case. Sukesh has declared his love for her in yet another letter that has recently been making the rounds in the media.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens yet another love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday; says, “I know your love for me is never ending”

As per PTI, Sukesh wrote in the letter, “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need proof and that's all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma.”

He further added, “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”

For those not in the know, this is not the first time Sukesh has penned down a note for Jacqueline Fernandez. Earlier during Holi, the conman had expressed his love for the actress via a letter.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is one of the main suspects in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is looking into. He is also charged in numerous other cases that the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, and ED are looking into.

In an earlier statement given to the media, Sukesh Chandrashekhar not only admitted being in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez but also alleged that they were quite serious about each other. Furthermore, he had also hurled allegations at Nora Fatehi, calling her ‘jealous’ and maintaining firmly that she was trying to contact him but he always ignored her because of his relationship with the Murder 2 actress.

