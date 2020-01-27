Bollywood Hungama

Congressman Jaiveer Shergill and singer Adnan Sami engage in a Twitter battle over Padma Shri honour; former asks latter to list his contributions to India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Adnan Sami was among the ones who were honoured with the title of Padma Shri, one of Indian’s highest civilian honour, on Saturday. On Sunday, some members of the Congress party called out the central government for bestowing the Padma Shri to Adnan Sami. Some even pointed out as to why the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot is being honoured with the Padma Shri. Congress' national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill was amongst those who questioned Sami for his Padma Shri win.

Congressman Jaiveer Shergill and singer Adnan Sami engage in a Twitter battle over Padma Shri honour; former asks latter to list his contributions to India

On Republic Day, Jaiveer Shergill took to his twitter handle and wrote, "Kargil war veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared 'foreigner' after NRC and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri -- This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri!”


In another post, the Congressman posed three questions for BJP, he wrote, “3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

  1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri?
  2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria?
  3. Is this New India?”


On Monday, singer Adnan Sami responding to Shergill’s tweet wrote, “Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second-hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!”


Within hours, Jaiveer replied to the singer through a tweet which read, "Uncle, I can reply in ur language but “Indian” culture teaches us to be respectful even to our enemies-u jumped border only recently so guess ur still learning. Objection is to Policy of declaring Indian Soldier as foreigner & giving award to family of a Pak soldier. Good Day."


Jaiveer’s comment on Indian culture did not go well with Adnan Sami, who responded, “Don’t ’Uncle’ me NOW & talk nonsense about knowing “Indian” culture NOW when in ur statement u hv d audacity of using uncouth words such as “Chamchagiri” which speaks volumes of ur lack of ‘culture’ & disregard 4 any form of respect 4 elders which is d ESSENCE of INDIAN CULTURE!!”


Shergill went ahead and questioned Sami on his contributions towards India in the last 5 years. “Well Uncle Ji, let me break to you that I don’t need lecture on Indian Culture from a person who has distanced or disowned his own father for sake of earning few claps on Twitter-Acha this reminds me can you highlight 5 contributions you made towards India in last 5 years?”


Responding to the above, Sami said, “Again u speak with ur presumptuous ignorant pedestrian pea-brain! Whr have I dared to distance myself from my mighty father whom I love & respect beyond words?? He is my other self!! Don’t u dare presume to talk about my sacred relationship with my late illustrious father bachay!”


Shergill once again reiterated to list five contributions to India, responded to Sami, “Listen uncle-don’t u “dare me” -if not distancing then say proudly u are a son of Pak Fighter Pilot who said “Indian planes were falling like birds” -Until then stop jumping like a kitten on hot tinned roof!! Once again, 5 contributions to India batao Uncle Ji, still waiting!!”


On Saturday, Sami received the Padma Shri award along with other 117 winners.

