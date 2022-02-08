Centered around the theme of celebrating women's friendship instead of romantic relationships on Valentine’s Day- Gush Beauty has come up with their first collaboration with Anjini Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's niece - an exclusive lip-kit duo limited edition drop. The campaign is all about spreading the love of this Galentine’s Day!

The Better in Duos collection revolves around nostalgia- where young girls during the course of their childhood celebrated their close friendships with gifts like best friends/ Friends Forever broken heart lockets or handmade friendship bands. The brand created the ultimate lip combo for you and your BFF to get the perfect pair of lip products for the perfect pair of besties. “We wanted someone who envisioned this exact feeling of nostalgia with us, and who better than Anjini? The minute we met Anjini, we were totally in sync, and we knew she was the one!! Our fun lip duo is even named after Anjini and her furry bestie Troy!” says the Founder, Sheil Jain.

The lipstick comes in a dusty rose pink with mauve undertones- the perfect nude for Indian skin. A nourishing oil-in-water formula that’s weightless, transfer-proof, and stays on all day. The influencer Anjini Dhawan says, "Being a part of this collaboration made me take a walk down memory lane and realise that what I have with my girls is for keeps. For years, I’ve been mixing 2-3 shades before getting my favourite lip look, and after all of the hassle, I had to answer the V common - ‘oooh what shade are you wearing? I created Troy - my dream colour, something which you can tone down and can look very natural, but also layer up and achieve that dreamy, night look! While I focused on finding my dream shade, Gush focused on making the lip paint so good for the lips! Hydrating, crust-free, transfer-proof, and something which I would never have to re-apply! Paired with the perfect plumping lip gloss, which goes with every lip look, the perfect partner - just like my bestie! I’m so excited to see this finally come to life after months of going over formulations and shades! What I’m most excited about is to give this baby to my besties, my Galentines, and celebrate our friendship, the Gush way!”

This lip-kit duo is a liquid lipstick and gloss packed with hydrating active ingredients that condition, soften and help you get rid of dead skin cells. It’s the one swipe staple those lips need to feel juicy again. The gloss comes in a juicy mauve pink with dazzling pearls in hues of pink & rose gold perfect for over or under the liquid lipstick. The non-sticky formula glides on effortlessly to give a soft, romantic yet comfy look that’s never sticky like some traditional glosses.

