Sunny Leone's much-awaited film Quotation Gang, which has left her fans in awe of her acting prowess, is heading to the theatres on a new date. The film, which sees Leone taking a departure from her usual glamorous image to own a ruthless assassin's role, is going to wreak havoc in the theatres from August 30 onwards. The actress announced the new release date with a new motion poster, which is a perfect peek into Sunny's role in the world of this Vivek Kumar Kannan directorial.

In Quotation Gang, Sunny is set to showcase a darker and complex side of her acting abilities, adding a substantial depth and intrigue to the film's narrative. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Jackie Shroff and Priya Mani. With Sunny's acting prowess coupled with Jackie Shroff’s veteran expertise, and Priya Mani's versatility, Quotation Gang promises to be a visual treat with a rich and layered cinematic experience.

Sunny has never shied away from experimenting with roles that showcase her range as an actress, and Quotation Gang is proof. While she's widely known for her work in Bollywood, she enjoys a fandom across the country like no other of her league, solidifying the actress' status as the Pan India star. Apart from Quotation Gang, the actress has several projects in her kitty. She has Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, an untitled film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva, and a Malayalam film in the pipeline.

