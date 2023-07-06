Readers may recall that, lately, Bollywood Hungama is constantly sharing the latest update on Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's upcoming film, Chandu Champion. In a surprising revelation, it has been discovered that the upcoming sports drama has a connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a well-placed industry source, the film is based on a concept that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was working on prior to his unfortunate demise. "Sushant had expressed his commitment to another sports biopic, which is now being revived in the form of Chandu Champion. Rajput had shown great interest in portraying the remarkable life of Murlikant Petkar, an army veteran and accomplished sportsperson with physical challenges", reveals the source. Continuing further the source reveals, "Now, Kartik has taken on the responsibility of portraying the inspiring character of Murlikant Petkar. In fact, Kartik is fully dedicated to the role and is working relentlessly to prepare for it. He is undergoing extensive training in various sports associated with the character to ensure authenticity and bring the story to life on the silver screen".

For the unversed, Murlikant Petkar had achieved significant milestones, winning a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and the Paralympics in Germany in 1972. The untitled project caught Sushant's attention in 2016 when he was deeply moved by the story's narration.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2024, which is June 14.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani and helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

