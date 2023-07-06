Directed by Vidhu Vindo Chopra, 12th Fail is an adaptation of author Anurag Pathak's bestseller of the same name.

Actor Vikrant Massey was last seen in Mumbaikar, a film starring Vijay Sethupathi and released on JioCinema. The actor has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Amid the buzz, the makers of his other upcoming film, 12th Fail, have announced its release date. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will be released in theatres on October 27.

Making the official announcement of the same, Zee Studios took to their social media handle and wrote, “’Transformative’, ‘hard-hitting’ and ‘deeply moving’ — 12th Fail is being described as one of the most important films ever made in India. An absolute must watch! 12th Fail releases in cinemas worldwide on 27th October.”

For the unversed, the upcoming flick is adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name. It is inspired by the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a village boy from an impoverished background who failed in his 12th standard exams. However, with his passion and determination, he became an IPS officer.

When the film was announced, Vikrant had said, “It’s the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, and to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream come true and a huge challenge since he’s such a thorough director,” in a statement.

