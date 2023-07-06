Dramatic stories of Shah Rukh Khan’s “nose injury” in Los Angeles have been occupying primetime status. Now we have the truth from one of SRK’s closest friends.

Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s “injury” in Los Angeles

There was no nose injury in LA for SRK. “It was not an injury. It was a dislocated septum (the nose bridge) which was causing SRK problems in breathing for some time. He just couldn’t get the time to get it fixed. Finally, it happened in LA. It was a simple procedure, no bleeding, no wounds. Now, he’s back in Mumbai,” said the friend.

A dislocated septum is a very common occurrence, especially among those who are physically active. Even a slight disturbance to the nose can cause the septum to be dislocated. Ranbir Kapoor also had his septum fixed some years ago.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture Pathaan earlier this year. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, the spy action movie, which also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, became a runaway success at the box office and it marked SRK’s comeback after four years.

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Jawan, which is slated to release on September 7. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan undergoes minor nose surgery after suffering an injury in the US

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.