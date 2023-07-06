comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.07.2023 | 4:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s “injury” in Los Angeles

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s “injury” in Los Angeles

en Bollywood News Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s “injury” in Los Angeles
By Subhash K. Jha -

Dramatic stories of Shah Rukh Khan’s “nose injury” in Los Angeles have been occupying primetime status. Now we have the truth from one of SRK’s closest friends.

Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s “injury” in Los Angeles

Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s “injury” in Los Angeles

There was no nose injury in LA for SRK. “It was not an injury. It was a dislocated septum (the nose bridge) which was causing SRK problems in breathing for some time. He just couldn’t get the time to get it fixed. Finally, it happened in LA. It was a simple procedure, no bleeding, no wounds. Now, he’s back in Mumbai,” said the friend.

A dislocated septum is a very common occurrence, especially among those who are physically active. Even a slight disturbance to the nose can cause the septum to be dislocated. Ranbir Kapoor also had his septum fixed some years ago.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture Pathaan earlier this year. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, the spy action movie, which also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, became a runaway success at the box office and it marked SRK’s comeback after four years.

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Jawan, which is slated to release on September 7. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan undergoes minor nose surgery after suffering an injury in the US

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sana Khan embraces motherhood as she…

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The…

BREAKING: Gadar 2 album to have two songs by…

SCOOP: Shraddha Kapoor to play lead in…

EXPLOSIVE: Ketan Mehta slams Kangana…

Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification