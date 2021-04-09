With the moral police on red alert in Bollywood, more and more filmmakers are shying away from going into unconventional plots. One hears the gay theme in Karan Johar’s forthcoming Dostana 2 is being “severely toned down” as it is felt that the Indian audiences are not ready yet for same-sex relationships on screen.

When Dostana had been released in 2008, there was a hue and cry from the LGBTQIA+ community about the film’s protagonists Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham ridiculing homosexuality by pretending to be gay. There is no pretence of homosexuality in Dostana 2. However, the film’s lead Kartik Aaryan apparently got worried about his image .

“Karan Johar and his director Collin d’Cunha have toned down the gay references heavily,” informs a source.

Initially, Dostana 2 featured Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan as siblings who fall in love with the same guy (newcomer Lakshya Lalwani). Apparently, the story is different now.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2’s UK schedule deferred due to lockdown

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.