CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Dostana 2, Karan Johar to introduce a male debutante

The speculations were rife that producer Karan Johar will be announcing the sequel to Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana. Eleven years later, it is confirmed that Dostana 2 is in the works and with a fresh cast. While Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were loved by the audience in the first one, it is now confirmed that two out of three lead actors are Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

A day ago, Karan Johar shared a teaser video which pretty much gave away what the announcement would be. The film will be helmed by debutante director Colin D’Cunha who has previously worked as an assistant director for the films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Talaash, and NH10 among others. This time around, the storyline will be similar like the previous film with humour woven in the screenplay but the topic of homosexuality will be tackled sensitively. The makers plan to go on floor by the year-end and release it in 2020.

Karan Johar says, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.”

While Janhvi was appreciated for her performance in Dhadak and is seen as a talent to watch out for, Kartik, after his recent spate of films, has emerged as a teen heart-throb. A newcomer will join the two actors, to complete the triangular romantic-comedy.

Dostana released in 2008 with Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Bobby Deol had a guest appearance. The album had become popular and the song ‘Desi Girl’ became a cult classic.

