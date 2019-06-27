CONFIRMED: After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal roped in for Meghna Gulzar’s Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has always brought interesting stories on the big screen. Be it the 2015 film Talvar, based on twin murders of Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj Banjade in 2008 or last year’s release Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the filmmaker has received immense appreciation for her stories. After completing the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, she is moving on to another true story about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. While there were a lot of speculations regarding the lead actor, it is confirmed that Meghna will reunite with Vicky Kaushal for Sam Manekshaw biopic titled Sam.

Meghna Gulzar confirmed that she was finishing the final edit of the draft before they reached out to any actor. Vicky Kaushal came to her mind and she called him. He was nearby and she invited him over for a cold coffee. She revealed that the actor was ready to do the film without even reading the script. She insisted that he read it before he left for U.S. He loved the script and gave it a nod.

The script has been penned by Bhavani Iyer of Raazi and Shantanu Srivastava of Badhaai Ho. Meghna Gulzar further said that she had mentioned stories about Field Marshal Manekshaw during Raazi shooting and Vicky remembered them. This won’t be a biopic per say as per the filmmaker. They want to present a narrative, picking out the iconic, most interesting and relevant parts of his life, the man he was, giving a view of the soldier, the Field Marshal. Meghna revealed further that they plan to go on floor in 2021 since they require a lot of time to prep and cover the partition, the Indo – Pak war and the accession of Kashmir.

Vicky Kaushal said that he personally could not witness the achievements of Field Marshal Manekshaw but his parents would tell stories about him and what a fearless leader he was. The actor said that the first time he heard about him was in context to the 1971 Indo – Pak war. The actor plans to meet people closely related to the Marshal, read up and watch videos about him to get the mannerisms correct.

Vicky Kaushal will also be reuniting with Ronnie Screwvala after the blockbuster success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. He said that he has the utmost respect for Ronnie and Meghna as filmmakers and people and working with them feels like home.

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, MC (3 April 1914 – 27 June 2008), popularly known as Sam Bahadur (“Sam the Brave”), was one of the greatest military commanders in independent India’s history. He was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, the second and third highest civilian awards of India.

