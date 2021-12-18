A month ago, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had announced their first action franchise Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The first look of Sidharth in the film was also unveiled on the same day. Now, the makers have confirmed that Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will also be a part of the film. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Welcoming Disha Patani on board, the makers wrote, "Buckle up your seat belts as the exceptional Disha Patani joins the #Yodha team as one of the female leads!".



Bringing her spark and innocence is Raashii Khanna, to the #Yodha team," they wrote introducing Raashii as one of the two female leads of Yodha.

The film will be helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The team had commenced shooting for the film on November 27.

Interestingly, this is the same film that was supposed to star Shahid Kapoor alongside Disha Patani. The film has been in the news for multiple reasons over the past couple of months, largely owing to its casting. Shahid Kapoor has now walked out of the project making way for Sidharth Malhotra who is at his best currently with the success of his latest outing with Shershaah.

