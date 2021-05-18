The wait is finally over. To the multitude of fans waiting bated-breath for Amazon Prime Video to announce the release date of Raj and DK’s The Family Man Season 2, the wait is over! The date is confirmed. It is 4 June, 2021. Which means the Family Man enthusiasts have less than a month to wait before they get to see the delayed and much awaited second season of the riveting political drama.

A well informed source informs, “June 4 is the streaming date for Family Man Season 2. The date will be announced in the trailer being released on May19.” While reports of the long-awaited Raj-DK’s webseries being aired in July have been making the rounds, the truth, all you Family Man enthusiasts, is that the series is coming to us sooner than July. As mentioned, The Family Man Season 2 is going to be aired from 4 June.

A source very close to the development spills the beans. “Ever since the February streaming date was postponed by Amazon, there has been an ongoing speculation on the new release date. Well, we can put all speculation to rest. ”

Following the beguiling brouhaha over two of its major series Mirzapur and Tandav, Amazon Prime Video had decided to indefinitely postpone the release of their next Big Fat Indian Series. The Family Man Season2 which was to stream from February 12 was indefinitely postponed.

Brand Amazon had taken a beating in India with two of their most successful shows Mirzapur and Tandav coming under the scanner for allegedly hurting popular sentiments. Amazon didn’t feel the atmosphere was conducive to the release of a big franchise like The Family Man in February. The co-directors had no intention of modifying anything in the second season because there is nothing even remotely objectionable in the series which features Manoj Bajpai, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi in the main roles.

Well, word is, no cuts, not a single shot has been removed from The Family Man Season 2. So get ready for the treat that we’ve been all waiting for.

