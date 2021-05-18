Sonu Sood has been actively coming forward since last year in helping the COVID-19 victims and also providing resources to the patients in need. There have been many organisations and groups reaching out to the actor and his organisation for help. The actor has been too responding to all the requests and help.

Recently, the actor was accused of allegedly taking undue credits for arranging a bed for someone for whom the authorities never contacted him. The official Twitter account of the Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam, wrote in a tweet, "We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it."

Writing the tweet, the account also shared the screenshot of Sonu Sood's Tweet where he mentioned the help provided to the patient.

We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood . Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it. ????????@CMO_Odishapic.twitter.com/oDeSrzpE3t — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) May 17, 2021

Responding to the same, the actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the screenshots of the WhatsApp chats where he was asked about the same. He tweeted, "Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind."

Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind ,????https://t.co/9atQhI3r4bpic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ — sonusood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

Responding to Sonu Sood’s tweet, the tweet from official handle of DM read, “Our intention was not to criticise your system. We have our own TEAM GANJAM to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24*7. Still it’s our duty to investigate if any issues about bed availability. That’s why we cleared the facts. You and your Organization doing great job.”

Our intention was not to criticise your system. We have our own TEAM GANJAM to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24*7. Still it’s our duty to investigate if any issues about bed availability. That’s why we cleared the facts. You and your Organization doing great job. https://t.co/nBvIvZR7lM — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) May 17, 2021

