Last Updated 18.05.2021 | 10:24 AM IST

K-pop group G-FRIEND confirmed to leave Source Music on May 22

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular female Korean pop group G-FRIEND, which comes under Source Music acquired by HYBE, has decided to part ways with their music label. The members' exclusive contract concludes on May 22, 2021, and they plan to go their separate ways.

K-pop group G-FRIEND confirmed to leave Source Music on May 22; to go their separate ways

The official statement by Source Music was released on May 18 via Weverse social media networking platform. "The exclusive artist contract with GFRIEND and Source Music will conclude on May 22. After careful consideration and extensive discussion, GFRIEND and Source Music have come to an agreement to follow separate paths to continued growth," the statement read.

"For the past six years, GFRIEND has won the boundless love of K-pop fans through a wide range of concepts, performances, and songs that marked a new generation of girl groups and music. We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to GFRIEND who has allowed Source Music to accompany them on their journey," it said.

"We would like to deeply thank all BUDDY and fans who have shown your love for GFRIEND, and we ask that you give your unchanging love and support to the members who will begin their adventures in new and diverse areas. Source Music will always continue to cheer for the members as they take the first step towards new beginnings," the statement concluded.

G-FRIEND consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. They made their debut with the EP 'Season of Glass' on January 15, 2015. In November 2020, they released their third studio album 'Walpurgis Night' with 'Mago' as the lead track.

