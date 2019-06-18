Bollywood Hungama
Commando star Vidyut Jammwal’s name cleared from an assault case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vidyut Jammwal, popular known for his movie Commando, was embroiled in an assault case, where in the complainant claimed that Vidyut along with his friend smashed a glass bottle on his head in a club in Mumbai 12 years ago.

Vidyut’s name has been cleared off from the controversy now as the court was unable to find any evidence against him. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra has acquitted both Jammwal and his friend after a Mumbai based business man Harishnath Goswami lodged a complaint against them.

Jamwal’s lawyer told ANI, “The case pertains to an allegation levelled against Vidyut Jammwal in the year 2007 of assaulting somebody while he was partying in a club in Mumbai.

During the trial, we were able to establish that there was absolutely no incriminating evidence against the actor.”

Also Read: “I am CAPABLE of Doing things Which are UNBELIEVABLE”: Vidyut Jammwal | Junglee

