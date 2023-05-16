In a delightful surprise for fans of Indian television, the iconic sitcom 'Tu Tu Main Main' is all set to make a triumphant return, this time on an over-the-top (OTT) platform. The popular show, known for its rib-tickling humour and relatable family dynamics, will be available for streaming, allowing viewers to relive the hilarious banter and timeless charm of the beloved characters. Starring the talented Supriya Pilgaonkar as Devaki Verma and Reema Lagoo as Radha Verma, the show struck a chord with viewers, presenting an endearing blend of comedy, emotions, and everyday family conflicts.

Classic sitcom Tu Tu Main Main to make a comeback on OTT, confirms Sachin Pilgaonkar; speaks about a “twist”

Tu Tu Main Main, which originally aired from 1994 to 2000, captured the hearts of millions across the country with its humorous portrayal of the bittersweet relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Recently, Sachin Pilgaonkar, who acted and directed the show, confirmed that a new season of Tu Tu Main Main is to return very soon during an interview with News18. He shared that the team is already planning to bring the show back.

Not only this, he also hinted at a major twist in the upcoming season. Speaking of the same, he said, “Supriya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore but the mother-in-law.” The actor believes that Tu Tu Main Main has remained alive in the memories of the audience to date.

“This generation must have been in school when the show used to be aired and have grown up watching it,” asserted the 65-year-old actor. Talking about the cast of the series, he said, “They were very new in that space. Reema had an image of a miss goody two-shoe mother and Supriya wasn’t very known among the Hindi audience.”

He went on to say, “But in a couple of months, they became like monsters. The episodes would be released on a weekly basis, it wasn’t a daily soap.” He further added, “I wouldn’t like to bring the show on television. I would prefer an OTT platform and we’re very open as far as the platform is concerned.”

Coming to the professional front, Sachin will soon be seen in the third season of Disney+ Hotstar’s political thriller City Of Dreams.

