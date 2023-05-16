comscore

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform LIVE at a charity fundraiser for World No Tobacco Day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform LIVE at a charity fundraiser for World No Tobacco Day

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform LIVE at a charity fundraiser for World No Tobacco Day

Cancer Patients Aid Association will be organizing Sunidhi Live on World No Tobacco Day.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Cancer Patients Aid Association has decided to organize a special concert on World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31. As per recent update, the association is planning a charity fundraising event with popular singer and musician Sunidhi Chauhan and a press conference has been held to announce the upcoming Sunidhi LIVE.

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform LIVE at a charity fundraiser for World No Tobacco Day

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform LIVE at a charity fundraiser for World No Tobacco Day

The press conference will be attended by the popular Singer Sunidhi Chauhan herself along with the key members of the association. Ms Anita Peter, Executive Director, Cancer patients aid association, who will be present at the event, will be making the announcement of Sunidhi Live, amidst the presence of dignitary members as well as a few cancer patients. The fundraising concert aims at raising funds to support cancer patients on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

Talking about Sunidhi Chauhan, the singer has performed at some of the most prestigious venues across the world. Sunidhi started her career in the 90s and has sung for the biggest Bollywood blockbusters as well as worked with some of the most renowned music composers in Indian cinema. She gained massive fame for her voice in the movie Mast (1999) and went on to sing songs like ‘Mehboob Mere’ (Fiza), ‘Bumbro’ (Mission Kashmir), ‘Aa Tayar Hoja’ (Asoka), ‘Bhaage Re Mann’ (Chameli), ‘Aisa Jadoo’ (Khakee), ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ (Tees Maar Khan), ‘Beedi Jalaile’ (Omkara) among others along with winning two Filmfare and two IIFA awards among other achievements.

Also Read: Sunidhi Chauhan performs at ‘I Am Home’ concert in Wembley Arena, London

