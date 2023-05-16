Cannes Film Festival will kick off on May 16 and will see a host of Indian celebrities walking the prestigious red carpet.

Mrunal Thakur, who also made her debut in South films last year, is all set for another debut. The actress will be attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that will be held in the French Riviera from May 17 to 26. Along with her, many other actresses will be a part of the festival including Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillaar, among others.

Coming to Mrunal Thakur, in a short span of time, she has become one of the most popular faces in the Indian entertainment industry. Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal shared, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Mrunal Thakur started her career in the television industry with the Star Plus show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan and went on to gain immense fame for her role in Zee TV’s prime time drama Kumkum Bhagya. She then debuted in Bollywood with Love Sonia and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and later, went on to do films like Toofan with Farhan Akhtar and Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress also garnered massive appreciation for her role as Sita in Sita Ramam, a Pan India film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Talking about her future projects, Mrunal is currently filming for her next major South project alongside Nani, which has been tentatively titled Nani 30. Besides that, she has films like Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa and Lust Stories 2 in the pipeline.

