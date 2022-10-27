Anupamaa is an Indian TV show starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey that has been ruling small screens ever since it aired first in July 2020.

Star Plus’ popular TV serial Anupamaa has created a lot of buzz with its storyline. The family drama has not only managed to top the TRP charts but also made all of its star cast household names. The show features a handful of famous and established TV faces such as Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey. Recently, various media reports speculated that renowned actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will soon join the serial.

Supriya Pilgaonkar refutes reports of joining the cast of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa; says, ‘I have not been approached’

However, it seems the claims of the reports are nothing but just rumours as the veteran actress herself has reacted to them. Supriya refuted rumours that she has been offered a role in Anupamaa. She also mentioned that she has neither given any such audition, nor did she receive any call from the production of the TV show.

Addressing the media report, Pilgaonkar told, “This is very surprising. It is not true. I have been reading about this news online and I am surprised how people make up stories. I have not even received a call from the production house, leave alone giving an audition. It is an interesting show and on my recent visit to London, people were asking me about it. I do watch the show, but I have not been approached for it,” to ETimes.

Concluding her take, she added, “I don't want to do a role which I don't like to watch. I did get offered something soon after my last show Sasural Genda Phool 2, but I wanted a break. Hopefully, I will be back on TV soon.”

Talking about the Star Plus show, which is a remake of a Bengali serial, it started back in 2020. The serial focuses on the life of a housewife, who parts ways with her husband after catching him cheating on her. The current track revolves around Anu joining a college to complete her graduation.

