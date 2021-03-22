Bollywood Hungama

It’s the clash of Amitabh Bachchan Vs Abhishek Bachchan in the second week of April

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Never before has this clash happened. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to clash during the same week. While Abhishek’s Big Bull opens on April 8 on the OTT platform, Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre opens a day later on April 9 in movie theatres across the country.

It’s the clash of Amitabh Bachchan Vs Abhishek Bachchan in the second week of April

Although the father and son duo have starred together in several films from Bunty Aur Babli to Sarkar, they’ve never clashed at the box office in this way from different platforms. Abhishek Bachchan agrees that though the platforms are different the audience is basically the same. He also points out that the two are completely different films belonging to two different genres, hence in a completely difference space.

However at the end of the day (Friday or otherwise) the movie-going audience is the same for the digital and theatre platforms. It’s going to be interesting to see what the reaction to Bcahchan binge in the second week of April is going to be like.

Anand Pandit who is the producer of both the Big Bull and Chehre says, “I am privileged and fortunate to have two releases in the same week featuring father and son Amitabh Bachchan Saab and Abhishek. I don’t think any other producer has had this opportunity. Which one would I watch first? I love both the films. One can’t choose between one’s children.”

Also Read: Ajay Devgn presents Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull releasing on April 8, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

More Pages: The Big Bull Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

