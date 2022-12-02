The trailer of Cirkus was launched today at a gala event in Mumbai. Along with director Rohit Shetty and lead actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the supporting cast was also in attendance and their presence added to the fun. While the actors and Rohit Shetty were asked about the film and its Golmaal and Deepika Padukone connection, one journalist also remarked about the film's Shah Rukh Khan connection.

Cirkus trailer launch: Ranveer Singh remembers Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show Circus: “Even if I am able to achieve 1% of the love that Shah Rukh Khan has got, my life will be fulfilled”

Before Shah Rukh Khan began his career in films, the superstar featured in a TV show named 'Circus'. A journalist brought this topic up and asked if Ranveer Singh expects his career to go the Shah Rukh Khan way.

Ranveer Singh humbly and in his dramatic manner answered, "Woh aaj King Khan thodi bane. Woh kitne saalon se king hai. Aapne meri shobha badha di mera naam unke saath leke. I saw his films and dreamt that someday, I'll also become an actor. He's our idol. His contribution to Hindi cinema is one-of-its-kind. The way he has earned people's love and even distributed that love, if I am able to do even 1% of it, my life will be fulfilled."

As expected, the audience broke into an applause over this reply.

Cirkus releases in cinemas on December 23, 2022.

