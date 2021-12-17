comscore

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their second child

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting her second baby next year.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their second child

The exciting news comes shortly after Pratt honoured wife Schwarzenegger Pratt on her 32nd birthday with a sweet social media tribute. "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing. "You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," he continued. "Thank you for everything."

In honor of Lyla's first birthday in August, Katherine Schwarzenegger expressed her love for being a mom and shared a rare photo of her little girl on Instagram. Since welcoming Lyla, the soon-to-be mom of two has also been doing a weekly Instagram series focused on babies and motherhood called BDA Baby. "About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!" she wrote. "Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who wed in June 2019, welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria back in August 2020. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris

Also Read: Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady tries to save Parasaursin new Jurassic World Dominion photo

