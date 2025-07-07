Yesterday, on the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, the much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar was unveiled and it met with a rocking response. The casting, the historical backdrop, the BGM and the association of Uri (2019) maker Aditya Dhar as its director have further contributed to its buzz. Bollywood Hungama now brings to you a fascinating trivia about the film, which will surely surprise you.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan recreated in Thailand for Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Several scenes of Dhurandhar are set in Pakistan. Interestingly, these scenes have been shot in Thailand”

It is difficult to imagine the Asian country to be depicted as Pakistan, possibly because the topography of both regions is different. The source, however, assured, “The makers have taken all the care to ensure that the shooting location ditto looks like our neighbouring country, as evident in the trailer. Also, we must understand that Thailand is not just beaches, sea and islands and has a lot more to offer. Moreover, the government of Thailand provides excellent facilities. They extended all possible cooperation to the team of Dhurandhar. As a result, shooting there was an ideal choice and the makers were happy that they took the decision.”

Shooting in Thailand was quite common for Hindi films at one point. Some of the notable films in last 15-20 films that were shot there were Wanted (2009), Ready (2011), Student Of The Year (2012), Housefull 2 (2012), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Entertainment (2014), Baaghi 2 (2016) Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Junglee (2019), etc. Kabir Khan’s ambitious web series The Forgotten Army (2020) was also partly filmed in Thailand.

Sooryavanshi (2021) was perhaps the last film of the pre-pandemic era to be shot in Thailand. Post-pandemic, Rajshri’s Dono (2023) was set in the Asian country. Shanaya Kapoor’s film Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was all set to be filmed in Bangkok but it was shelved.

Not just Bollywood but even Hollywood has been enchanted by the country. The shoot of this week’s big Hollywood release, Jurassic World Rebirth, began with a schedule in Thailand. Season 3 of the popular Netflix show The White Lotus took place in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui. According to reports, it resulted in a significant increase in internet searches for its shooting venue, leading to a surge in tourism.

The upcoming highly awaited show Alien: Earth, based on the Alien franchise, was shot in Thailand last year. It has an Indian connection as it features Adarsh Gourav. Moreover, makers of the Marvel show Ms Marvel (2022), which had Farhan Akhtar in a crucial role, also recreated Pakistan in Thailand, just like Dhurandhar.

Coming back to Dhurandhar, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it will be released in cinemas on December 5.

