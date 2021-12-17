Mounted on a huge scale, the multilingual biographical drama Major, based on martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, is one of the most awaited films of the upcoming year. Adding to the grandeur of the Adivi Sesh starrer, Major's teaser is now attached to two of the biggest releases of this year- Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Amplifying the reach of the teaser with such mass releases, Major marks it's visibility across the Hollywood as well as pan-India markets of the nation.

Bringing to screen the story of valour, sacrifice and patriotism, team Major traced the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, played by Adivi Sesh, who selflessly fought for the citizens of India through the span of his life and martyred at the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Major underwent the long and strenuous process of shooting across 120 shoot days and 75 locations shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, scaling the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life from his childhood, teenage, to the glorious years in the army, touching upon the different aspects of his being. Mounted on a large scale, with a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan India film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

