Last Updated 22.03.2021 | 1:48 PM IST

Chloé Zhao’s Oscar 2021 nominated film Nomadland to release on April 2 in India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Searchlight Pictures’ to release Oscar-nominated and award-winning drama Nomadland on 2nd April in India!

Chloé Zhao's Oscar 2021 nominated film Nomadland to release on April 2 in India

Nomadland kicks off the much-awaited Oscar season and will be one of the first big nominated films to release in Indian theaters. It has 6 prestigious nominations in Oscars and 7 BAFTA nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The movie won the Best Picture and Best Director at the Golden Globes Award 2021.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film stars Oscar-winner Frances McDormand in the lead.

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Mank leads Academy Awards nominations; Chadwick Boseman receives nod posthumously

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

