Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik who had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago has now been shifted to a Mumbai hospital. The actor was quarantining at his home after he had tested positive. He has now been admitted in the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Talking about Satish's health, his spokesperson said in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care.”

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement further said.

On Wednesday evening, Satish had informed his fans and followers through social media about contracting COVID-19 virus. "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik tests positive for COVID-19; says he is under home quarantine

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.