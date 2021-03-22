Tiger 3 has been one of the most looked forward to franchises for the viewers. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya in the third installment of this Yash Raj Films’ production. Keeping the anticipation levels sky-high for the viewers, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been training rigourously for their stunts in the film as well.

With Emraan Hashmi being in the news for playing the role of an antagonist in the film, the reports of Pritam being the music director of the film have been confirmed. Pritam has previously worked with Salman Khan in Ready and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The coveted music director is considered a maestro for his melodies. According to sources, Pritam has already begun working on the melodies for the film and Aditya Chopra plans to shoot them on a grand scale. If the reports are to be believed then a budget has been kept aside just to shoot the songs in Tiger 3.

As for the shoot, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have begun shooting for their parts and with all hands-on deck, the makers have begun the process in full swing.

