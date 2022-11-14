Dua Lipa has denied the reports of her involvement in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The English singer and songwriter also called out the country to address human rights concerns.

Dua Lipa denies involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made”

It was previously reported on November 11 that the English singer would be joining BTS’s Jung Kook in the lineup for the opening ceremony. "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar," she wrote in her Instagram Story shared on Sunday. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform."

“I will be cheering England on from afar,” she further added. “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” As noted by Entertainment Weekly, World Cup organizers have faced ongoing criticisms surrounding allegations of corruption.

They are further alleged of abuse against migrant workers from Africa and Asia employed to construct new stadiums for the event in the country, including nationality-based discrimination, unpaid wages, and exposure to unsafe workplace conditions that have resulted in thousands of deaths. The allegation prompted activists and other officials to call for a boycott of the tournament while the World Cup organizing committee have constantly denied the allegations.

As per the report, earlier this month, FIFA urged World Cup teams to "focus on" the sport and do not allow it to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists." England manager Gareth Southgate has promised that his players will speak out about human rights abuses during the tournament. “We have always spoken about issues we think should be talked about, particularly the ones we feel we can affect.”

“Regarding the LGBT community, we stand for inclusivity, and we are very, very strong on that. We think that is important in terms of all our supporters,” he added. The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Also Read: Trevor Noah spotted kissing Dua Lipa on the cheek after an outing in NYC but “they’re just friends”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.