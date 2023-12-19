Actress Chhavi Mittal is an avid social media user and her Instagram feed is proof of it. From giving a peek into day-to-day life to promoting her YouTube channel, Mittal keeps her followers updated with her whereabouts. However, one of her recent posts raised concern among her fans on social media. On Monday, Chhavi shared a video of herself and how her hair caught fire during the shoot.

In the short video, Chhavi can be seen talking to her husband Mohit Hussein on the set when her hair caught fire. While Chhavi was unaware, it was her co-star Karan Grover, who noticed it and doused the blaze with his bare hands. She can be heard saying, “I was smelling it. Mere baal jaley.” Responding to it, Karan said, “Jale.”

Since Chhavi was vlogging, she captured the incident on camera and later shared it on her 18-minute-long video. As mentioned above, she also shared it on her Instagram feed along with a caption reading, “Accidents happen on set, but my hair catching fire somehow felt the scariest!!” She also thanked Karan for saving her by putting it out with his “bare hands.”

Apart from the accident, the actress also talked about her previous rash condition in the vlog. She stated that it had finally improved and she wore jewellery after a long time.

For the unversed, besides her acting projects, Mittal is widely known for her battle with breast cancer. However, her health remains the topic of concern for her fans as she recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with costochondritis. It is a medical condition characterised by inflammation and tenderness of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).

