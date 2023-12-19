comscore
Last Updated 19.12.2023 | 2:38 PM IST

CONFIRMED! Dhak Dhak to get a sequel; Sanjana Sanghi speaks on reviving Manjari

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CONFIRMED! Dhak Dhak to get a sequel; Sanjana Sanghi speaks on reviving Manjari

Starring Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi, Dhak Dhak was released this year in October.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

With Dhak Dhak, fans witnessed Sanjana Sanghi riding a bullet to reach Khardung La. While praises for Sanjana Sanghi's performance as Manjari have not stopped, the actress shares another special update about the film. So, are you all ready for a Dhak Dhak sequel?

The Kadak Singh actress recently took to her social media and shared, "SPECIAL NEWS: The #DhakDhakSequel / My darling Manjari—she has a curious heart, eyes brimming with hope, and love for the world. She doesn’t mistake liberation for rebellion; she revels in her innocence, believing the world is equally so."

Sanghi further added, "Content in her protected world in Mathura, she is eager to experience more. She’s the best friend everyone wants in their life—solid, supportive, objective. Excited to share that the gang’s journey doesn’t end in #KharduaLa, as we are bringing you the SEQUEL / Are you ready to join us on another extraordinary ride? #DhakDhak2."

We are certainly excited to watch Sanjana Sanghi alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as they take on the world with their amazing spirit.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates ‘Chotti Chotti Khushiyan’ as Dhak Dhak clinches top spot on Netflix

More Pages: Dhak Dhak Box Office Collection , Dhak Dhak Movie Review

