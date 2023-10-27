Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal shared an update on her recovery journey on social media, revealing that she is suffering from swelling in her surgery area.

Actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022, is currently facing a new challenge in her recovery journey. She recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she is experiencing swelling in her surgery area and is awaiting her biopsy report.

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal suffers swelling in surgery area; says, “Nightmares end and give way to sunny bright mornings”

In her post, Chhavi shared, "Last night I got massive swelling in the surgery area. Idk when this will end. It does get frustrating at times. But I'm hanging in. Biopsy report still awaited, thank you for checking in you guys."

Despite the challenges she is facing, Chhavi remains hopeful and positive. She added in her caption, "There are some blessings and there are some nightmares we all go through. I believe nightmares end and give way to sunny bright mornings. My morning will come real soon. And for whoever needs to hear this, yours will too."

Chhavi's friends and colleagues from the industry have flooded her post with wishes for a speedy recovery. Sambhavna Seth commented, "You will be fine Chhavi," while Manasi Parekh wrote, "It will all be good...praying for you." Mahhi Vij added, "You are a Star...Speedy recovery."

Chhavi has been candid about her recovery process on social media, sharing both the ups and downs of her journey. She has also been encouraging and supportive of other women battling cancer, using her platform to raise awareness about the disease.

In addition to her breast cancer diagnosis, Chhavi was also diagnosed with costochondritis, a disorder characterized by inflammation of the cartilage connecting the ribs to the breastbone. She has said that this condition has affected her breathing and caused her pain in her chest, arm, and hand.

