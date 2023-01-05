After playing a gynaecologist in the film Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh will now play the role of a condom tester in her next. Opting for an unconventional role like that, her next Chhatriwali aims at educating the society about the importance of safe sex and inspiring people to be more open about the subject.

Chhatriwali: Rakul Preet Singh invites students to attend sex education class; says, ‘no more bunking’

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram to share the motion poster of Chhatriwali in which she is seen posing with a blackboard that features the diagrams of men and female reproductive parts, whereas she is holding a book of Concise Biology with students seated in front of her. The motion poster indicates the way students often have several questions about sex in their mind and how, Rakul, will attempt to solve them.

Considering the unique job profile of the actress, the film is also expected to be an attempt to remove the stigma attached to sex and subject related to it. Talking about the film and her character in it, Rakul had earlier said, “It’s quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited.”

Chattriwali is directed by Tejas Deoskar and it also features Sumeet Vyas and others in pivotal roles. The film is expected to premiere on January 20, 2023 on ZEE5.

Besides this, Rakul Preet Singh also has the much talked about Pan India film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, an untitled venture co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

