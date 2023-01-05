Two films are set to clash on Independence Day 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal is set to hit the screens during Independence week. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film is releasing on August 11, 2023. Turns out, the film is set to clash with Sunny Deol star Gadar 2 in cinemas.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to clash with Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 on August 11, 2023

As per the latest report in Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 is set to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023. A source told the media portal, "It’s a film that celebrates the sense of being an Indian and there’s no better period than Independence Day for its release. The editing work is underway and an official announcement on the release date shall follow soon.”

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on August 11, 2023, in 5 languages and will be showing Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen avatar.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 reunites Anil Sharma with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 2001. The film marks the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The makers will recreate the original songs 'Main Nikla O Gaddi Leke' and 'Udd Ja Kaale' – in the sequel. The official announcement of the release date is to be made later this month.

