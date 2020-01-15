Bollywood Hungama

Demi Lovato, Rosalia, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande added to Grammys 2020 performers line up

ByMonica Yadav

Huge news! Grammys is just around the corner and the Recording Academy has made announcements about the performers. The first set up of line up included  Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, plus the host Alicia Keys.

Demi Lovato, Rosalia, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande added to Grammys 2020 performers line up

On Tuesday, Recording Academy announced Demi Lovato will be returning to the stage for her performance. Another set of artists includes Camila Cabello, Rosalia, Tyler The Creator who will also perform at the grand stage.

This year, Ariana Grande is nominated in five categories including Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Thank you, next’, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘7 Rings’ and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Boyfriend’ with Social House.

Billie Eilish is set to make her debut on stage with her performance and has been nominated in many categories including Best New Artist; Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2019 album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for album single ‘Bad Guy.’

ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Her, Lil NasX lead the nominations

