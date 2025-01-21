Starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, the trailer of the film is expected to be unveiled on January 22.

While fans of Vicky Kaushal cannot wait to see him in this new avatar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the upcoming historical drama Chhaava, they have also been eager to see the look of Rashmika Mandanna who will be playing a quintessential Maharashtrian Queen for the first time. However, putting an end to this suspense, makers unveiled the first look of the actress, a day ahead of the trailer launch.

Chhaava Poster: Rashmika Mandanna looks regal as she stunningly transforms into a Maharashtrian Queen Yesubai

Maddock Films introduce audiences to Maharani Yesubai

Readers, by now, would be aware that Chhaava is inspired by a true tale of valour and courage. The film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a powerful warrior and fighter herself, Maharani Yesubai. Introducing her character to the world, producers Maddock Films shared a couple of photos of her in a Maharashtrian saree with traditional jewellery and nath (nose ring) leaving fans excited. “Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya”, it read in the caption.

Fans react to Rashmika’s look

Many of the social media users showered their love for the look by dropping heart and fire emojis. "Wow, zabardast look", "All the best Rashmika", "Respect to rashmika mandanna ji", "Another blockbuster for Rashmika on the way!" were some of the comments shared by netizens who seem to have in awe of her look.

About Chhaava

Starring Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb along with an ensemble supporting cast, the film is expected to be a magnum opus based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under the banner Maddock Films, the film will feature music by Oscar-winning maestro A. R. Rahman and boasts of high-octane war sequences. It is slated to hit cinemas on February 14.

