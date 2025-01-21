comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.01.2025 | 5:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar’s next to expose the untold scandals of the Wives Of Bollywood: “It’s like Page 3 on steroids”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar’s next to expose the untold scandals of the Wives Of Bollywood: “It’s like Page 3 on steroids”

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar’s next to expose the untold scandals of the Wives Of Bollywood: “It’s like Page 3 on steroids”
By Fenil Seta -

Page 3 (2005) completed 20 years on January 21. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film had an ensemble star cast and moreover, it made a strong comment about the star-studded parties and journalism ethics. On its 20th anniversary, Madhur Bhandarkar spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungama about the film and also his future plans.

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar's next to expose the untold scandals of the Wives Of Bollywood: "It's like Page 3 on steroids"

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar’s next to expose the untold scandals of the Wives Of Bollywood: “It’s like Page 3 on steroids”

It’s the trend of re-releases and when asked if Page 3 will re-release in its 20th year, Madhur Bhandarkar replied, “Yes, it is going to re-release this year itself.”

The celebrated filmmaker has made many path-breaking films like Chandni Bar (2001), Corporate (2007), etc. Can we expect a Madhur Bhandarkar retrospective or a film festival showing his iconic films? Madhur Bhandarkar hinted that the plan is there and added, “The rights of all these films are with Sahara.”

Madhur’s next

When asked what his next film would be, he replied, “I have announced a film called Wives Of Bollywood. It’s a strong subject and will give an inside view of the Bollywood wives, their emotional trials and tribulations and the scandals in their lives. It is going to be hard-hitting.”

Has he finalized the cast? Madhur Bhandarkar answered, “Not yet but I’ll cast good actors. I don’t have a big budget but I have great content. It’s like Page 3 on steroids!”

When asked if he fears that Wives Of Bollywood would be compared with the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, he said it won't happen. Madhur explained, “My film is very hard-hitting. A lot of people would get uncomfortable.”

Making people uncomfortable has been his forte. The socialites were rattled by Page 3 while the fashion and film industry were similarly up in arms due to his films Fashion (2008) and Heroine (2012). Madhur Bhandarkar smiled and remarked, “Absolutely. This subject has been my favourite for the last two years and I wanted to make a film on it. I have written eleven drafts already. It’ll be another eye-opener film for the audience.”

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar praises Allu Arjun; says, “Allu Arjun is a superstar”

More Pages: Wives Of Bollywood Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan to host the 25th…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force…

Aamir Khan asks Salman Khan to check his…

Bhumi Pednekar to represent India at Davos…

FWICE addresses mishap on the sets of Mere…

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat gets four action…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification