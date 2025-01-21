EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar’s next to expose the untold scandals of the Wives Of Bollywood: “It’s like Page 3 on steroids”

Page 3 (2005) completed 20 years on January 21. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film had an ensemble star cast and moreover, it made a strong comment about the star-studded parties and journalism ethics. On its 20th anniversary, Madhur Bhandarkar spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungama about the film and also his future plans.

It’s the trend of re-releases and when asked if Page 3 will re-release in its 20th year, Madhur Bhandarkar replied, “Yes, it is going to re-release this year itself.”

The celebrated filmmaker has made many path-breaking films like Chandni Bar (2001), Corporate (2007), etc. Can we expect a Madhur Bhandarkar retrospective or a film festival showing his iconic films? Madhur Bhandarkar hinted that the plan is there and added, “The rights of all these films are with Sahara.”

When asked what his next film would be, he replied, “I have announced a film called Wives Of Bollywood. It’s a strong subject and will give an inside view of the Bollywood wives, their emotional trials and tribulations and the scandals in their lives. It is going to be hard-hitting.”

Has he finalized the cast? Madhur Bhandarkar answered, “Not yet but I’ll cast good actors. I don’t have a big budget but I have great content. It’s like Page 3 on steroids!”

When asked if he fears that Wives Of Bollywood would be compared with the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, he said it won't happen. Madhur explained, “My film is very hard-hitting. A lot of people would get uncomfortable.”

Making people uncomfortable has been his forte. The socialites were rattled by Page 3 while the fashion and film industry were similarly up in arms due to his films Fashion (2008) and Heroine (2012). Madhur Bhandarkar smiled and remarked, “Absolutely. This subject has been my favourite for the last two years and I wanted to make a film on it. I have written eleven drafts already. It’ll be another eye-opener film for the audience.”

