2024 was a year when Allu Arjun’s stardom went many notches higher thanks to the all-time historic success of Pushpa 2. The film already had generated tremendous buzz and yet, it surprised one and all with its performance at the box office. 2023, meanwhile, was the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar made a historic comeback with Pathaan. It became an all-time blockbuster and the same year, his next film Jawan broke Pathaan’s record. And now in 2025, both these stars are all set to come together for a soft drink ad.

SCOOP: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun to come together for Thums Up ad

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Both Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan endorse Thums Up. Its team decided to bring them together as such a star-studded campaign is sure to catch attention. After all, both are true blue pan-India superstars. Shah Rukh Khan is a Hindi film actor but has a strong base even down South, as evident by the impressive numbers put by Jawan in Southern states. As for Allu Arjun, he had cultivated a fan base with his dubbed films in Hindi. With Pushpa, this fan base grew considerably in the Hindi-speaking markets.”

However, the source is not sure if the ad has already been shot or will be filmed in the coming days. An industry insider commented, “The new soft drink campaigns are usually unveiled in the second half of February or the first half of March. This is the time when summers begin to kick in, resulting in high sales for colas.”

3 years ago, the first Thums Up ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan was launched on February 22, 2022. It featured him in the look of Pathaan. The ad went viral due to SRK’s looks and also because he was seen doing action. It also enhanced excitement for Pathaan though it was eleven months away from release at that time. As for Allu Arjun, he was unveiled as the brand ambassador in November 2024.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan responds to Chris Martin giving him a shout out at Coldplay concert; says, “You are one in a billion my friend”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.