Mithun Chakraborty will be seen making a cameo in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Bad Boy in the song titled 'Janab-E -Ali. The film stars Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi in the lead. These pictures have got us even more excited for the release of Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Bad Boy. Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi shot a beautiful track 'Janab E Ali' in Ramoji Film City, choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.

If that doesn't get you all bright-eyed, allow us to spill some more beans. A little birdie whispered a something-something to us that our OG disco king and grandmaster Mithun Chakraborty will do a small cameo in the song alongside the lead cast. Mithun Da will be seen on the tunes of Ace Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s music. Director Rajkumar Santoshi says, "COVID has disturbed the schedule of the release, however, we hope to release the film as soon as possible. Mithun Da is a legend, having him in the song will only add that pinch of extra tadka".

Lead actor of the film Namashi Chakraborty says, "Today I worked with my idol not only on-screen, but also off-screen. The greatest actor of all time with an experience of 360 films and 3 national film awards, blessed me and my debut film Bad Boy. What else can a newcomer with dreams even ask for? To be in the same frame with him, made me emotional and eternally grateful. Love you my hero forever".

Lead actress Amrin Qureshi says, "I am so glad to be working with the legends in my debut project. Mithun uncle is an epitome of Dance and has been my most favorite and it’s indeed a moment to cherish that in my film I got an opportunity to share the screen space with Sir, and that too in a song". Producer Sajid Qureshi says, "With each day, we are getting closer to the release of the film. This song is special. Having Mithun Da in the song is perfect. It is like a perfect blend of modern and old-world charm".

The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and is scheduled to release soon.

